2022 will mark the 75th anniversary of 4-H Camp Palmer.
A vision that started with 16 acres, seven counties and one building has grown into 157 acres, 11 counties and over 25 buildings. More than that, it has grown into a place for positive youth development that has impacted thousands of people.
An open house is set for Oct. 2.
For details on the celebration and updates, email helberg.4@osu.edu.
Wood County 4-H camp at Camp Palmer is set for June 18-22.
Two 4-H educators and 4-H Camp Palmer board members retired in 2021.
Jayne Roth (Wood County) and Laura Rohlf (Henry County) both stepped down from their storied careers in extension.
Roth spent 40 years in extension and has led the Wood County 4-H program since 1985. In addition to the traditional 4-H camp, she served as camp director for Kids Outdoor Science Camp (formerly known as NW Ohio Conservation Camp). In total, Roth ran 94 camping sessions in her career.
“Jayne thought outside the traditional camping box with the beginning of cabin videos, unusual themed camps and the famous campfire night that drew an overwhelming crowd of curious spectators from surrounding counties,” said Doug Michaelis, long-time camp leader and DJ.
“While building props and scenery, Jayne would often say, ‘Can you make it bigger?’ Because of Jayne’s talent in bringing the camp theme to life, Wood County always produced excellent camp experiences. This tradition made such an impact on some of Jayne’s counselors that they have even replicated this process in their professional lives. Jayne’s legacy will live on for years to come,” Michaelis said.
After 30 years in extension, Rohlf considers camp one of her favorite aspects about her 4-H job. Rohlf came to Henry County in 1994, and although she never went to 4-H Camp as a youth, she quickly discovered it is a “learning lab for youth” and a great opportunity for kids to just be kids.
Henry County is also one of the largest 4-H camps of the summer. In addition to providing camp experiences for kids, Rohlf excelled at empowering her counselors with various leadership roles. Outside of her Henry County 4-H program, Camp could always depend on Rohlf for teaching sessions with some of our school groups. Her specialties included outdoor cooking and leadership development.