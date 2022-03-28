TOLEDO — Hospice of Northwest Ohio is partnering with Good Grief of Northwest Ohio to offer a summer day camp for grieving kids and teens age 6-15. The four-day camp will be held July 26-29 at Camp Miakonda.
Path Finders Camp will provide opportunities for grieving kids and teens to interact with others who have experienced similar losses in a safe, fun and supportive environment. Groups will be led by licensed counselors/social workers and trained volunteers.
Through a variety of camp activities, campers will honor the memory of the person who died, normalize feelings and learn coping skills, participate in outdoor games and activities and make new friends.
The camp will be offered at no cost. Preregistration is required and full applications must be received no later than June 1.
For more information call 419-931-5623, email pathfinderscamp@hospicenwo.org or visit www.hospicenwo.org.