This year’s Bowling Green City Schools fifth graders will not be going to camp – again.
Superintendent Francis Scruci announced at Tuesday’s school board meeting that Heartland does not have any additional dates available.
Heartland Outdoor School, located in Marengo, has been the site for the annual fifth-grade camp for years.
Scruci said earlier this year that one week at Heartland had been reserved in the fall but two additional weeks would be needed if the 80-student restriction remained in place.
Scruci said the camp also has not changed its procedure and is limiting overnight campers to 80 students.
“That is essentially in our case one elementary building,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate that the pandemic has robbed two consecutive fifth-grade classes of this experience, but it’s the times we unfortunately live in in this moment,” Scruci said.
This spring, each elementary school held special events for their fifth-grade classes.
Kenwood Elementary students spent a day at City Park where they rotated through sessions led by Bowling Green Parks and Recreation staff members.
Crim Elementary students participated in activities created by BG Parks and Recreation as well as some created by the Crim fifth-grade teachers.
Conneaut Elementary camp included sessions of archery, construction, theater and tie-died shirts.
Scruci said this spring that Heartland does offer a day camp, but with Marengo being a two-hour drive, that option wouldn’t work.
Administrators will work with fifth-grade teachers to come up with a plan that will still make the fifth grade a special year despite not having this overnight experience, Scruci said.