Join the Wood County District Public Library’s I Love Ohio Virtual Scavenger Hunt from Jan. 29-31.
Patrons will get to strut their stuff over three days scouring WCDPL’s local history digital resources for answers to trivia questions about Ohio history. Questions will be posted to the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WCDPL in a Google Form. Participants will have from 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 to complete their form. Winners will be announced on Feb. 1.
“We’ve done the I Love Ohio Scavenger Hunt in person for the past six years, and it has developed quite a dedicated following,” said Marnie Pratt, local history librarian. “We wanted to find a way for its fan to still participate and keep their sleuthing skills sharp during the pandemic.”
Contact woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050 for more information, or visit wcdpl.org.