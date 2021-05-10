Abby Hunter, with H20 Church in Bowling Green, says a prayer for the military during the local observance of the National Day of Prayer event at Dayspring Church in Bowling Green last week. The national call to prayer dates back to 1775, before the country was established. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Harry Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Ronald Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May.
