Ingredients:

12 ounce ham steak, diced

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 large carrots, diced

3 ribs of celery, diced

4 garlic cloves, diced

4 cups shredded cabbage

10 ounce can Ro-Tel Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies

20 ounce can diced tomatoes

5 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon rosemary

1 teaspoon dill

1 teaspoon parsley

1 teaspoon olive oil (or spray olive oil to coat the bottom of the cooker

Directions:

1. Use a 6 quart Instant Pot.

2. Use the saute feature on the Instant Pot. Add oil, onion, carrots, celery, and garlic. Cook until vegetables slightly softened. Add onion powder, rosemary, dill, and parsley.

3. Add in ham, cabbage, Ro-Tel with juices and chicken broth.

4. Secure lid. Set pressure valve to “sealing.” Select “manual” or “pressure cook.” Set “high” pressure for 15 minutes and naturally release for 5 minutes. Sandy said it will cook down, but still easily serving four with 1.5 cups each.