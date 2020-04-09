Bowling Green City Schools took down the rims on its basketball backboards at all three elementaries after a complaint was made of people using them. The school has six rims at Kenwood, two at Crim and one at Conneaut. “I wish everybody would take this as serious as it is,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci about the social distancing and stay at home mandates.
Bye, bye basketball
