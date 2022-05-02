Bowling Green FFA kicked off 2022 with planning and fundraising for the chapter’s philanthropic event-Bobcat-A-Thon.
With support from the BG athletic department and athletic boosters, the chapter worked the concession stand, had a 50/50 raffle and held a bake sale during the girls and boys basketball games on Jan. 21. The chapter raised $500 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital-Toledo through this event. All money raised through a variety of activities went toward the final total that will be given to the hospital and was presented at Bobcat-A-Thon in March.
Emma Ferguson and Addie Naus participated in the County Public Speaking Contest. Naas placed fourth in creed speaking where she memorized, presented and answered questions about the FFA Creed. Ferguson placed second in the advanced prepared speaking where she wrote, memorized and presented a 6-8 minute speech about an agricultural topic. Ferguson qualified for the District 1 contest in February where she placed third in her division.
In late January, FFA evaluations were held and officers received ratings for their books. Secretary Ferguson received a gold rating and placed second in the district. Reporter Emma Walker also received a gold rating and also placed second in the district. Treasurer Peyton Bosworth received a gold rating and placed 4th in the district. All three will be recognized at the state convention this month for being gold-rated officers.
January ended with a monthly business meeting. As an incentive for fruit sale, members of the officer team volunteered to get pied in the face for certain amounts of fruit sold. An additional incentive was added in order for all seven officers to get pied. Members were encouraged to bring in a total of 40 non-perishable food items to donate to Brown Bag Food Project. Once all incentives were met, all seven officers were pied in the eye. Members voted on motions, and enjoyed nachos and a team scavenger hunt through the high school.
The month of February started with some new faces visiting the Ag Department Eighth grade recruitment allowed us to introduce the incoming freshmen to Agricultural Education and FFA. Members of the chapter volunteered their time to inform and present about different aspects of the chapter. Paired with this was eighth grade parent night which allowed for the parents to get more information about the Bowling Green FFA.
Two fundraisers took place in February for Bobcat-A-Thon. A Rapid Fire Pizza Night raised $250, along with the annual strawberry sale. If members were able to sell $4,500 worth of strawberries then Conway volunteered to get pied at Bobcat-A-Thon. The chapter sold over $5,000 worth of strawberries.
The district Ag Sales and Ag Power Diagnostics competitions were held Feb. 25 at Redline Equipment in Portage. The Ag Sales CDEs include an online exam and customer relations practicum. The team placed fourth overall in the district and participants included Emma Walker, Kennedi Hendricks, Arika Adams and Amanda Mantle. The Ag Power Diagonostics CDE has members troubleshoot five different pieces of agricultural equipment. Nathan Harris placed third in the district.
February ended with National FFA Week. The chapter had themed dress-up days. Tuesday was class color day where each grade wore a color corresponding with their grade level. Wednesday was ‘What lies Ahead Wednesday” where members wore attire that related to their future career or college they planned on attending. Thursday was Flannel Day and Friday was FFA day. Members wore FFA apparel and the officers hosted Ag Olympics where members participated in agriculture related games. The chapter also held a drive-your-tractor-to-school day. Nathan Harris, Natalee Harris, Tyler Bowen, Eddie Echsedor and Alex Lorzenzen participated.
The Bowling Green Agricultural Education Department is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.