Sometimes a name is close enough — and that’s the way it is for Pastor Gary “Satch” Saunders and the hamburgers that a host of basketball players and Sunday school kids associate with him.
“It’s the simplest recipe in the world. My mom used to feed these to us when I was growing up. I think she used to call it hamburger on toast, but when I hit my college and bachelor years, and had no money, I remembered these and started making them. I had the nickname ‘Satch.” It goes back to Satch Sanders, who was a basketball player for the Boston Celtics.”
Thomas Ernest “Satch” Sanders was drafted into the NBA in 1960 and played 13 years, with eight championship wins. He went on to coach both Harvard and the Celtics.
Saunders grew up playing basketball, getting the nickname in high school, because “It’s spelled S-A-N-D-E-R-S, and that is close enough.”
“Then I was in Denison (University), because I played for Denison, and the name stuck. Because I was making these things, they became Satch Burgers and they are the best low budget item you could come up with,” Saunders said. “After we had our three boys, and money was very tight, this became a great way to fill up those three boys as they were growing.”
Sanders eventually played all four years of his undergraduate career for Denison College.
He and his wife, Mary Jane, have lived in Bowling Green for 12 years. They did a national search for a church that “valued inclusion,” and found it in First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green.
“The rest is history. We spent 10 years as co-pastors at the Presbyterian Church and retired a year and a half ago,” Saunders said.
Mary Jane and Gary have one son, who is a pediatrician, and his husband, who live in California. Another son, who also lives in California, and works as a hospital consultant. The third one is an auditor living in Brooklyn with his wife and their grandson.
Then there were more young people to feed.
“They are such a cheap way to prepare some food, when we got into our ministry youth group work, long before coming to Bowling Green, we asked ourselves what a cheap way would be to feed the youth group. We settled on Satch Burgers,” Saunders said. “So Satch Burgers have been around.”
He recognizes that they are not the healthiest meal, but for the photos he bought the cheapest white bread and the cheapest hamburger, just to illustrate how it all works together on a budget level. He said that when he was really pressed for money a pound of hamburger made a dozen Satch Burgers, but the meat would be stretched thin. This recipe makes four with half a pound.
“The classic was always Velveeta, which is not the cheapest anymore, but for historical purposes, I thought we would stick with Velveeta,” Saunders said. “I made one this morning, just to try the ingredients. It was delicious. It was awesome.”
Toast the bread lightly, to firm it up. The hamburger is mashed onto the toast. Make sure to get the edges of the bread covered, or they will burn.
“I did this back in Kansas City, when I was banging around there,” Saunders said. “When I was first doing this, I didn’t have a pan, so I used aluminum foil.”
It was his time in Missouri, that ultimately led him to the ministry.
“I was a child care worker, for emotionally disturbed kids, which was the term they used back then. There are probably several different categories and terms used today, but they just paid nothing. It was one of the best jobs you can imagine. I grew up in a lot of ways with that job, and cheap food that was very important,” Saunders said. “I played inner-city basketball while I was there. It was very tough with some very tough folks there, because life can be what life can be.”
All of his free time was spent on basketball courts, and there are some very colorful stories about some of those city court games. It was basketball that led him to the ministry, because he played in several church leagues.
The burgers followed and roommates fondly remember the cheap Satch Burgers.
“Sides are limited to what you might use as toppings. If you were blessed to have relish, or pickles, you might have that, but ketchup is mandatory,” he said.
Eventually, he came back to Ohio and those church leagues led to attendance at the associated churches, usually Methodist or Presbyterian. Because he was fearless in front of a crowd, that naturally evolved into participation and ultimately seminary. Satch burgers followed with every step.