Children, preschool through elementary grades, are encouraged to join Bunny’s Book Club at the Wood County District Public Library.
This fall reading initiative will run through November and is supported by an anonymous donor to the WCDPL Foundation. Participants will receive their very own stuffed bunny.
Registration for WCDPL Bunny’s Book Club can be done online at wcdpl.readsquared.com or in person at the Children’s Place desk at the Bowling Green or Walbridge branches when the libraries are open to the public for express service. Families can also call the Children’s Place desk at 419-352-8253 to register.
Participants will receive their bunny friend after they are registered and can pick them up in person inside the library or at the curbside service.
The Children’s Place staff will connect with participants and their bunny friend, reading buddy, homework pal,or playmate through engaging online activity suggestions or missions as well as through recorded “Fun-Size Storytimes” resuming on WCDPL Facebook each Tuesday and Saturday morning. Families will also receive a brief weekly email with more reading recommendations and learning activity suggestions.
The Children’s Place was inspired by the picture book “Bunny’s Book Club” by Annie Silvestro and illustrated by Tatjana Mai-Wyss. This picture book is one of many titles on the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library 2020 Booklist mailed free to young children birth through age 5 in Wood County enrolled in the program.
“Children’s books can truly inspire all of us. They compel and comfort us. Right now is a perfect time to bond with books” said Maria Simon, head of youth services at the Wood County District Public Library. “WCDPL cares and recognizes that everyone needs extra support right now. The Children’s Place certainly is pleased to nurture, inspire, and connect with young readers in new ways.”
More information about WCDPL Bunny’s Book Club or the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program can be found on the library website wcdpl.org or by calling the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253.