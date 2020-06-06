Dawn Hubbell-Staeble’s avocation and career is as a creator of independent thinkers. She happens to do it through English classes.
“I think 17 and 18-year-olds don’t know what they want to do with their lives,” Hubbell-Staeble said. “Learning is life and I want my students to have fierce minds and brave spirits.”
Hubbell-Staeble is a professor at Bowling Green State University who teaches first year writing. She said she also teaches students to grow in their personal and professional development based on their personality.
She wants her students to leave their mark on the world, even if it’s small. To accomplish that goal she has boiled down her advice to two rules for her students: be “other focused,” and “leave the world a better place than they found it.”
Sometimes that first rule may be peppered with an expletive. Hubbell-Staeble takes this very seriously.
In her 30 years of teaching she has worked with the entire spectrum of students that may be at BGSU, from various cultures, both domestic and international, to the full range of ages. Including the College Credit Plus program for high school students, she has had single courses with ages ranging from 15 to 55.
She also teaches writing courses with the Educators in Context and Community On-campus learning community. ECCO is geared for education majors. The community prepares the students to work with “diverse cultures and communities — urban, rural, and suburban — which their students bring with them into the classroom,” by teaching them cultural competence.
At the other end of the college education timeline Hubbell-Staeble will also mentor new teachers.
“I try to make it really meaningful and empowering for them.”
Her methodology may come across as a tough guy, but it’s influenced by her work with athletes, mostly those football players.
“You’re not getting up until you get this done,” is a regular phrase that will keep even the biggest members of the football team seated in the lounge outside her office door.
They often end up there trying to earn back lost points in one of her classes. They come back because of the growth, Hubbell-Staeble said. Many have broken through to university life from what she calls “really toxic backgrounds.”
She keeps up on her own training as well, because there is that counseling aspect of what she does. That training, for herself and others, includes youth and adult mental health first aid training, sometimes with an international student focus.
“A lot of times it’s not the content of the class that’s a challenge, it’s getting to class. It’s getting out of bed. It’s caring enough about yourself,” Hubbell-Staeble said. “A lot of it is trauma informed and they are not even aware that these adverse childhood experiences that they experienced are affecting them now.”
Over spring semester, some of that coach-like counseling became virtual, like almost everything else at the university, due to coronavirus.
“It kind of blew my mind,” she said, “but they all felt it was important to have a time to come and do work and somebody was there to answer their questions, but a lot of time I’d be in my office 20 feet away, doing work or whatever, and they would be sitting at a table. It gave them a time to show up, be productive and they earned points.”
Every year there are a handful of students that she will keep working with and mentoring throughout their time at BGSU.
“The ones that continue on in ECCO beyond that, it’s just wonderful watching them mature into who they are ready to be, and not who they left high school being,” Hubbell-Staeble said. “A lot of what informs my teaching and my approaches is … my kids did not go to school, they were homeschooled. We took a very diverse approach to homeschooling them.”
Hubbell-Staeble and her husband, Louis Staeble, have three children, who are grown.
She is looking at the COVID-19 changes as a potential renaissance for education.
“We don’t know what learning is going to look like. It might not be what other people might want them to learn, but (learning) doesn’t have to be perfect.
“What’s important is learning. There are many paths up the mountain,” Hubbell-Staeble said. “I’m really, really enjoying doing it and I get excited by it.”