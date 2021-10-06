The Wood County District Public Library is inviting you over to their house so you can build your own.
Join WCDPL for Build a Lego House at Our House on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Carter House, located behind the Bowling Green library at 307 N. Church St.
Join WCDPL on the Carter House front lawn and porch and build a Lego house. Librarians will be talking about how to design and build a house, and how STEM plays an important role in construction.
No registration required. Materials will be provided. This program is weather permitting. For more information, call 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.