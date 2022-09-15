Builders, the Wood County District Public Library has the perfect challenge for you. Join WCDPL for the Lego Cup Challenge on Saturdays, this week, Oct. 22, and Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. for construction time and learning about STEAM.
Drop by the Children’s Place at the library, 251 N. Main St., to take part in the challenge. Participants will be given a cup of Legos and an item or structure to build using as many of the Legos as possible. After building, creations will be put on display for all to see.