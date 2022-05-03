Did you know your home might be considered a five-star hotel — that is a five-star bug hotel. The ratings come from the fictitious bug institute. That home could be an apartment, condominium, townhouse, manufactured home, modular home,or a conventional stick-built home.
The bugs or true bugs in the Hemiptera order include the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug, Boxelder Bug and Western Conifer Seed Bug. These three true bugs do not mind sharing quarters with a non-Hemiptera. However, the only Coccinellidae order member they have accepted at this time is the Multicolored Asian Lady Beetle. Of course, all four are in the insect family.
So, what do these four insects share? Your residence, the five-star bug hotel.
These invading insect free-loaders came into your home last fall through openings around window frames, door jams, attics with unscreened outdoor vents and poorly fitting soffits. After spending the winter inside your residence, they are starting to move outside to enjoy spring.
They occasionally lose their way and exit indoors rather than outdoors. Home invasions may occur during warm days throughout the winter but typically peak during spring.
Western Conifer Seed Bugs are new to the home invasion scene in Ohio. They have long had a deserved reputation for invading homes in the fall. However, compared to the other more notorious home intruders, it was uncommon to find large numbers in homes and other structures in Ohio until this year.
The most common free loader is a toss-up between the Multicolored Asian Lady Beetle and the Boxelder Bug. Some would argue and want to include the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug.
The Western Conifer Seed Bug — the new true bug on the scene — has a confusing common name. Despite the “western,” the bugs range throughout most of the United States and have become increasingly common in Ohio. Though called “seed bugs,” they do not feed on conifer seeds. Both the adults and nymphs use their piercing-sucking mouthparts to suck sap from developing seed cones. An insect nymph is an immature form of the insect that does not change greatly as it grows.
Western Conifer Seed Bugs are a type of “leaf-footed” bug in the insect order Hemiptera and the family Coreidae. It is not their feet called tarsi that look like leaves. The leafy common name for members of the Coreidae family is based on leaf-like expansions of their hind tibia. The tibia is the fourth segment of the leg of an insect between the femur and the tarsi. The femur is the third (counting from the body) segment in the leg of an insect.
Even more confusing, we know the Western Conifer Seed Bugs are in the Coreidae family. The family name Coreidae comes from the Ancient Greek word for the bed bug, but bed bugs belong to a different family, Cimicidae. Leaf-footed bugs are not stink bugs, but some do stink. Adults of some species of leaf-footed bugs, including the Western Conifer Seed Bug, emit a stinky odor if they are agitated.
Western Conifer Seed Bugs have a wide host range including spruces, as well as pines. Their feeding damage distorts cones and destroys developing seeds making them a potential pest in conifer seed plantations.
However, the bugs are not a significant conifer tree pest in Ohio’s landscapes and forests. Their focus on developing cones means they do not damage the overall health of our conifers.
Western Conifer Seed Bugs can become a serious nuisance pest in homes surrounded by mature seed-bearing conifers. The bugs will not feed on anything found inside homes. Their mouthparts are designed to pierce cones, not people, although they may attempt a probing stab with their proboscis if roughly handled. The proboscis on an insect is an elongated sucking mouthpart that is typically tubular and flexible.
Free- loading insects that find their way into a home should be handled carefully. Swatting, or otherwise smashing these insects, can cause more damage than leaving them alone since fluids inside their bodies can leave permanent stains on furniture, carpets and walls. Also, mashing these insects can release lingering eau de bug scent.
The best way to remove these invaders is to use a dustpan and broom. Gently sweep up the insects and dump outside, preferably away from the home. Try not to use vacuum cleaners and shop vacs as they present their own sets of risks. If used on these insects they will release their defense odor in response to swirling around inside the vacuum tank.