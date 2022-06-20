PERRYSBURG — Buckeye State Bank has opened its newest full-service branch located at 12301 Eckel Junction Road.
“We are thrilled to become part of the Perrysburg community and look forward to welcoming everyone at our new facility,” said Shawn Keller, President and CEO of BSB. “We are excited to bring our brand of community banking to Perrysburg.
“Our team at BSB has a firm belief in the purpose we serve by accepting local deposits and lending directly back into the local community to help individuals to buy or improve their homes or purchase cars, while also lending to small and mid-sized businesses to expand and hire. We’re grateful for the warm welcome from local leaders and individuals in the area and look forward to working with them to be a pillar in the area,” Keller said.
The newly constructed branch location features a 4,600-square-foot building that houses the new bank branch as well as an additional 4,300-square-foot retail space currently available for rent.
This represents BSB’s third full-service branch location in Ohio.
“We have been envisioning a state of the art facility in this prime location for the last few years and while the pandemic slowed its progress, it did not stop our team from following through with the vision,” said Kevin Rahe, northwest market president. “Being in front of Costco, the site is easy to access and when individuals walk in, I think they will enjoy the look and feel of our modern design.”
Headquartered in Powell in Delaware County, Buckeye State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Buckeye State Bancshares Inc., is a locally owned and operated community bank with approximately $263 million in assets as of March 31. Dedicated to providing local service with easy-touse products and services, BSB has been one of the fastest growing banks in the country since its formation Jan. 3, 2014 through the purchase of Citizens Bank of DeGraff, which was founded and chartered in 1885.
Buckeye State Bank serves the consumer and business banking needs for the communities of Wood, Logan, Franklin, Delaware, Union and Lucas counties. BSBi is employee-owned. To learn more, visit www.joinbsb.com.