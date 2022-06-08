Area high school juniors will attend Buckeye Girls State, set for Sunday-June 18 at University of Mount Union, Alliance.
Buckeye Girls State is a week-long program designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. By getting involved in the process, BGS delegates learn more about city, county and state government in one week than they will in an entire semester of high school.
The VFW and the BG Exchange Club sponsored Buckeye Girls State delegates through the Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary Unit 45.
Abigail Martin, Grand Rapids, attends Otsego High School and is the daughter of Bryan and Melody Martin. She plays softball and baseball and is in Girl Scouts. She is also involved in the musical, and volunteers at Hosanna Lutheran Church. She has worked at Pro Pak Industries and Rita’s Dairy Bar.
Chloe Higgins attends Bowling Green High School, where she is on the varsity soccer team and is a StuCrew executive board member. She is a server at Call of the Canyon Cafe. She was a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership participant. She also plays club soccer.
Alyssa J. Domonkos attends BGHS.
Hannah Mathey attends BGHS and is a competitive swimmer. She is a StuCrew executive board member and also is a member of French Club, debate club, varsity tennis, chamber orchestra and Girls Who Code. She plays piano and volunteers at the library.
Abigail Bechtel, of Blacklick, attends St. Francis DeSales High School, Columbus. She participates in track and field, drama club, Autism Awareness Club, Evangelization team, Horizons Choir, concert choir, National Honors Society, Run the Race Club, Ronald McDonald House Club, Stallions for Social Justice, Student Ambassadors and St. Vincent DePaul Club. She has logged 402 service hours for food banks, plays and musical, baking for impoverished families and helping new students at St. Francis.
Julia Reichert, Bowling Green, attends St. Ursula Academy, Toledo. She is involved in basketball, cross country and 4-H. She takes College Credit Plus classes.
The Albert Bowe American Legion Post 338 in Bradner sponsored four girls.
Madison Feehan, who attends Elmwood High School, is the daughter of Tammy and Chad Feehan. She is currently serving as secretary within the Elmwood FFA. She wants to further enhance her leadership abilities by attending Buckeye Girls State.
Cara Frank, daughter of Roger and Dana Frank and also from Elmwood, sees this as an opportunity to more thoroughly understand our government and how it works. She would like to run for an office, possibly county commissioner. She is involved in several sports and is an FFA officer and part of Student Council and many clubs. She also volunteers at the legion.
Emaline Lee also attends Elmwood and is the daughter of Cora and Ryan Lee. She is active in volleyball, track and several clubs. She loves taking leadership roles and has done that in 4-H, and student government. At Girls State she would like to pursue the role of vice president or secretary.
Maya Lesher attends Lakota High School and is the daughter of Connie Lesher. She is very active in band playing percussion. Her favorite subjects are government and history. She likes to debate different topics and listen to others’ thoughts on the topics.
Freedom Unit 183 in Pemberville is sending two girls from Eastwood High School.
Grace Kingery is the daughter of Jill Contris-Kingery and Chad Kingery. She participates in soccer, softball, basketball, musical, National Honor Society, student council, FFA and 4-H. She also shows horses and gives beginner riding lessons.
Brianna Lee, Pemberville, is the daughter of Don Lee and Kassy Blevins. She attends Penta Career Center through Eastwood. She has a 3.0 GPA and studies medical technology. She works at Kingston Care Center and is involved in Penta Leadership Camp, marching band, band camp and HOSA Leadership Camp.
Preslee Drain, sponsored by Grand Rapid’s Alva N. Sidle Auxiliary 232, is a junior at Otsego High School. The daughter of Rhett and Michelle Drain, she plays high school and club volleyball and is in National Honor Society and Spanish Club.
Otsego student Juli Shawberry is sponsored by Lybarger Grimm Auxiliary 441, Tontogany. The daughter of Jason and Patricia Shawberry, she participates in marching, concert, jazz and pep bands, and is a drum major. She is a member of National Honor Society, girls mentorship project, student council and quiz bowl. She is a benefits volunteer and tutor.
Alyssa Malanowski is sponsored by Weston Auxiliary 409. The Otsego student is the daughter of Christopher Malanowski. She is involved in speech and debate, DECA, National Honor Society, yearbook and musicals. She is youth game coordinator, assistant event coordinator, church volunteer, teacher’s aide, youth group member and CEO of the Knight and Day Cafe.
Sofia Ellis is sponsored by Lybarger Grimm Sons 441. The Otsego junior is the daughter of Bryan and Kendra Ellis. She is a member of marching, concert, jazz and pep bands, varsity soccer, National Honor Society, varsity track, student council, Spanish Club and competition dance. She is also the junior class president.