Buckeye Girls State is set for June 13-19 at Mount Union University in Alliance.
High school juniors from around the county will attend the week-long program, which is designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship.
The Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 45, is sending eight delegates from Bowling Green High School.
Isabelle Bauer, Pemberville, is ranked first in her class with a 4.335 GPA. She takes College Credit Plus classes and expects to have completed two years of college when she graduates from high school. She is a member of French Honors Society, French club, symphonic orchestra, Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestra, Northwest Ohio Regional Orchestra, Model United Nations, Cupcake Book Club and cross country. She is a volunteer for the Pemberville Public Library and St. Aloysius Church. She is the daughter of Rodney and Heather Bauer.
Riley Cramer, Bowling Green, is involved in 4-H, travel softball, varsity softball, basketball and cross country. She works at Dunkin’. She is the daughter of Todd and Beth Cramer.
Elsa Concannon, Bowling Green, is involved in Teen Court, StuCrew, debate club, Girl Scouts, track, soccer and Valentis Club Soccer. She is part of Hagemeyer Photography sales team and works at Dunkin’. She is a member of the National Youth Core Leadership Team and Synod Youth Core Leadership Team. She is president of youth group and a member of church council and the board. She is the daughter of Karmen Concannon and Tim Concannon.
Stella Ferris, Bowling Green, is an honor student and interested in the judicial system. She is the daughter of Ryan Ferris and Amanda Hofbauer.
Anna Fyfe, Portage, is involved in volleyball, French club, youth group and band. She is the daughter of Bob and Joanne Fyfe.
Kennedi Hendricks, Bowling Green, is involved in FFA, golf, cheerleading and track. She is a 4-H club vice president and camp counselor. She is the daughter of Ben and Amy Hendricks.
Illeanna Herrera, Bowling Green, started the debate club at the high school. She is also involved in teen court, DECA, drama club, French club, StuCrew and St. Aloysius Church. She is the daughter of Tony and Cindy Herrera.
Mallory Miller, Bowling Green, is the drum major for the band. She is involved in band, National Honor Society, youth group, debate club and French club. She has volunteered at the Wood County Humane Society and WGTE, and worked at the Wood County Board of Elections. She is the daughter of John and Dawn Miller.
Pemberville American Legion Auxiliary Post 193 is sending two delegates from Eastwood High School.
Samantha Stewart, Pemberville, is the daughter of John and Jodi Stewart. She is a member of the dance team, marching band, the musical, National Honor Society, student council, Tri-M music honor society and prom committee. She participated in the HOBY leadership seminar.
Jaylin Dilsaver, Wayne, is the daughter of Sam and Michelle Dilsaver. She is involved in track and field, People Inc. and FFA. She is also in 4-H and works on the farm.
Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240, Luckey, will be sponsoring three delegates.
Carly Vanderbussche is a 4.1 GPA student. She is involved in International Club, People Inc. and Eastwood Dance Team. She is taking college and honors classes and works at CVS and has volunteered at Otterbein Portage Valley with dementia patients. She is the daughter of Carrie and Jacob Lashuay, Dunbridge.
Bethany Gillespie, Northwood High School, is a 4.5 GPA student. She is junior class treasurer and vice president of Business Professional of America, and involved in student council, National Honor Society, Key Club, Youth Leadership Toledo, yearbook, basketball and powerlifting. She is the daughter of Dwayne and Maleisha Gillespie, Toledo.
Olivia Cox, Northwood High School, is a 4.3 GPA student. She is involved in Key Club, National Honor Society, junior class leadership, student council, Teen Institute and concert and marching bands, soccer, track and Girl Scouts. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Amy Cox, Northwood.
Lybarger-Grimm Auxiliary 441, Alva N. Sidle Auxiliary 232, Weston Auxiliary 409 and the Sons of American Legion 441 are sending delegates.
Sydney Ameling, Eastwood, is the daughter of Donald Tammie Ameling. She is in band (section/squad leader), OMEA Solo and Ensemble, soccer (co-captain), basketball, club soccer with Greater Toledo Football Club, Key Club, Tri-M (vice president) and One Step Ahead.
Abigail Eiben, Otsego, is the daughter of Craig and Rebecca Eiben. She is involved in golf, choir, Wood County 4-H and Junior Fair Board. She is president of Otsego FFA.
Sedona Head, Otsego, is the daughter of Michael and Leslie Head. She is the junior drum major. Her activities include North Wood Wild Ones 4-H, marching/pep/jazz/concert bands, 4-H Performance and Pack Goats.
Kennedi Smith, Otsego, is the daughter of David and Dianne Smith. Her activities include Wood County 4-H, cheer squad, competition football/basketball cheer and Wood County Junior Fair Board.
Sophia Konrad, Otsego, is the daughter of Michelle Crites. She is junior class president, Sunday school teaching assistant and a Vacation Bible School teacher. Her activities include student council, missionary work with youth group and Teen Institute.