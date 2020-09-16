WHITEHOUSE — Sunday is a chance to learn more about those animals that go bump in the night and help Nature’s Nursery raise money for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. is Brunch With The Bats at the Whitehouse Inn. Guests can enjoy a full brunch menu with 20% of their food purchase being donated to Nature’s Nursery.
Educational tables will be set up outside with bats, snakes, toads, an opossum and more. Meet these Nature’s Nursery Education Ambassadors up close and learn more about their important role in our environment.
If live bats aren’t your thing, everyone’s favorite bat inspired superhero, Batman, will also be at the event with the Batmobile that kids of all ages can sit behind the wheel for photos.
“It’s Fall and time to think about Halloween and those animals that are often associated with this season” said Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder. “We would love to see kids and adults come in costume and join in this fun opportunity to learn more about these animals.”
Brunch reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the Whitehouse Inn at 419-877-1180. Masks and social distancing will be followed.
For more information visit www.natures-nursery.org.