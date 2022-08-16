Looking for books to add to your collection? The Wood County District Public Library Friends of the Library are hosting their biggest book sale of the year this fall in meeting room A&B at the library, 251 N. Main St.
The book sale will be:
The book sale will be:
Friends Member Exclusive Pre-sale, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m., Sept. 9 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sept. 11 from 1-4:30 p.m.
Bring your Friends of the Library bag and fill it for $10. Bags will also be available for purchase for $10.
Prices: Hardback books - $2/each or $5/three paperback books - 50 cents each (all types) children’s books - 50 cents each (all types) coffee table books - $3/each VHS tapes - 50 cents CDs - $2/each or $5/three DVDs - $2/each or $5/three.
For more information, visit wcdpl.org.