The 2021 Eastwood High School homecoming queen and king are Anna Brown and Xander Ramsey.
They were crowned during a Sept. 24 ceremony.
Brown is the daughter of Rachel Whitescarver and Dustin Brown. She is a captain of the cross country team and a member of the track team. She is part of Mock Trial. After high school she would like to pursue a career related to environmental science.
Ramsey is the son of Dustin and Julie Ramsey. He is the student council president, a boys varsity soccer captain, a member of the Key Club, track team, International Club and People, Inc. He is also an Eagle Scout. He is employed at McDonald’s and after graduation he plans to attend Ohio State University and study molecular biology, and attend a post-graduate program in genetics.
The first set of senior attendants is Adelia Young and Justin Greenlese.
Young is the daughter of Brett and Kelli Young. She is a member of the soccer and track teams, the secretary of the Key Club and National Honor Society and a member of People, Inc. and the Country Roots 4-H Club. She works at Frosty Fare in Bowling Green during the summer and plans to major in biology.
Greenlese is the son of Carla Greenlese and Todd Greenlese. He is involved in band, Tri-M, chess clu and Mock Trial. He plans on going to Bowling Green State University to pursue a major in computer programming and a minor in marine biology.
The second set of senior attendants is Samantha Sibberson and Jacob Stonerook.
Sibberson is the daughter of Chris and Jeff Sibberson. She is a member of the softball team and a varsity cheer captain. She is also a bass drum squad leader in the marching band, a member of Key Club, the Mock Trial team, National Honor Society, vice president of the Senior Executive Council and president of People, Inc. She works at Hobby Lobby and plans to major in marketing in college.
Stonerook is the son of Sarah Neuendorff and Ernie Stonerook. He participates in track, the musical, fall plays and People, Inc. He earned his Eagle Scout award in September and works at McDonald’s. He plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
Junior attendants are Kylee Phommalee and Quinten Farmer.
Phommalee is the daughter of Pleda and Kiplen Phommalee. She is a member of the Key Club and student council and she is secretary of Junior Executive Council. She is also a varsity cheerleader and is active in her church youth group.
Farmer is the son of Renee and Phillip Farmer. He is a member of the basketball team and a member of the FFA. He is also going to be a sixth-grade camp counselor. He volunteers at the Post 183 Baseball Diamond.
Sophomore attendants are Delaine Zura and Xander Greulich.
Zura is the daughter of Craig and Ericka Zura. She plays soccer year round and is a member of student council and Key Club. She also coaches youth soccer and works at a Doggy Day Care.
Greulich is the son of Bob and Kelly Greulich. He plays baseball for Eastwood and the Total Baseball Travel Prospect team. He volunteers with his baseball team at the Miracle League of Northwest Ohio. He is an umpire for Eastwood Youth Baseball.
Freshmen attendants are Jordan Jensen and Sawyer Mason.
Jensen is the daughter of Ron and Natalie Jensen. She is a member of the soccer, basketball and track teams at Eastwood.
Mason is the son of Matthew Mason and Carrie Walbolt. He plays baseball and is a member of Eastwood FFA.