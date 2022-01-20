PERRYSBURG – Water bottles were recommended as school resumed at Perrysburg High School today after the water main was repaired.
The high school was closed on Wednesday because of a water main break, but was repaired in time for school to be in session today.
There is a boil advisory in place through Friday. As such, students have been asked to arrive with a full bottle of water. There will also be bottles of water being made available for free throughout today and on Friday.
The food service department menu and services for students in the cafeteria has not been impacted. Other water related services, like restrooms, are also available for use. Administration pointed out that the boil water advisory is a standard practice any time the main has been opened, but that there is no other specific reason for concern.
Superintendent Tom Hosler said that the break took place outside the high school building. No other schools, or school district buildings, were affected.
Families and employees were alerted of the closure Tuesday evening by email from Perrysburg High School Principal Aaron Cookson.