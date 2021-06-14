WHITEHOUSE — Nature’s Nursery is giving people the opportunity to bring some wild to their walls with a Nature Photo Auction.
National Nature Photography Day is Tuesday and the Nature Photo Auction is opens online through Friday at 8 p.m.
Over 75 nature photos have been submitted for the auction by both professional and amateur photographers and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Nature’s Nursery to help local wildlife.
Throughout the month of May, nature lovers were snapping photos and submitting their work to be part of the auction. The photo that sells for the most on the auction site will be declared the winner and receive a free large canvas print from Kohne Camera in Perrysburg.
“We have received a really nice variety of images” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery executive director. “Everything from landscape shots, to flowers, birds and other animals. There is something that is sure to appeal to everyone.”
All submissions are an 8x10 unframed and unmatted photo. The auction and photos can be viewed at www.32auctions.com/NaturePhotos.