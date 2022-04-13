Kole Lunce, a first grader at Lake Elementary, opens his mouth wide while getting an X-ray of his teeth March 30 at the school. The Smile Program, a mobile dentist clinic, was on hand giving free cleanings, X-rays and fluoride treatments to students in the elementary, middle and high school. Over 90 kids in the district took part in the program.
