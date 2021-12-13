The Parklet Project is partnering with T-Mobile to provide 100 Lite Brites to area businesses and non-profits for the holiday season.
The Lite Brites are being donated to Brown Bag Food Project and Dear Santa. A limited number are available for pick up at Grounds for Thought in Bowling Green on a first-come, first-served basis.
Individuals are encouraged to bring hats, mittens, or socks to be donated to those experiencing housing insecurity.
“We are so excited to partnering with T-Mobile to support local non-profits like Brown Bag Food Project and Dear Santa this holiday season,” Councilman Jeff Dennis said following the announcement. “These organizations are doing incredible work here in our community and I’m thrilled we could help connect them with a company like T-Mobile that’s committed to supporting small cities and rural communities across America.”
The Parklet Project announced in September that Bowling Green was one of just 25 cities nationwide to be selected for T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program, a partnership with Main Street America and Smart Growth America that aims to help build stronger, more prosperous small towns and rural communities.
Those interested in supporting Brown Bag Food Project or Dear Santa are encouraged to visit the following links:
Brown Bag Food Project: https://www.brownbagfoodproject.org/donate
Dear Santa Society: https://www.dearsantasociety.org/