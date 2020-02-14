Briefs - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Briefs

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 8:50 am

Briefs

Everyone invited to community dinner

PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday at 205 Perry St. The menu is 12 homemade soups, salad bar, dessert and drink.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Friday, February 14, 2020 8:50 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Latest Special Edition

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]