Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday at 205 Perry St. The menu is 12 homemade soups, salad bar, dessert and drink.
Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 8:50 am
Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday at 205 Perry St. The menu is 12 homemade soups, salad bar, dessert and drink.
Posted in Community, Religion on Friday, February 14, 2020 8:50 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]