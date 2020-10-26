Central Catholic holds open house
TOLEDO — Central Catholic High School’s annual open house is Nov. 8 from noon-3 p.m. Students and their families are invited to visit to help make their high school choice.
Central Catholic has been educating in the greater Toledo community for 100 years. Nearly 100 merit and need-based scholarships are offered and $1.375 million in scholarships and financial aid has been awarded over the last three years.
Open house offers the opportunity to tour the school building; visit classrooms; meet teachers, coaches and administrators; explore academic, spiritual, athletic, and extra-curricular programs; enjoy vocal, musical, and dance performances; and learn about scholarships and financial aid options.
Visit centralcatholic.org to pick a time slot.
The school is located at 2550 Cherry St. Call 419-255-2280 for more information.
NDA has 2 commended scholars
TOLEDO — Notre Dame Academy has announced that seniors Seyoung Ree and Carissa Zirbel were named a National Merit Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Both are from Bowling Green.
Ree is a member of the speech and debate team and Korean Club. She has applied to Carnegie Mellon University, Ohio State University and the University of Toledo where she plans to major in computer science or chemistry and physics.
Zirbel is an International Baccalaureate student in art, math and English. She is a member of the American Sign Language Club and the NDA golf team. She has applied to Duke University and the University of Pennsylvania and is interested in being a therapist.
National Merit Commended Students place among the top 50,000 scorers and only approximately 34,000 students, from the 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, received this honor.