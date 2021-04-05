Registration open for Eastwood preschool
PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood Preschool Program located at Pemberville Elementary School, operated in collaboration with the Wood County Educational Service Center, has begun pre-registration for the 2021-22 school year. The preschool programs are developmentally appropriate, play-based preschools supporting the Ohio Department of Education’s model curriculum.
The preschool program received a 5-Star rating from the Ohio Department of Education.
This is an inclusionary program serving children ages 3–5 who have delays in development and children who are typically developing. Tuition, based on a sliding-fee scale, is charged for children without special needs. Children attend preschool four half-days per week during either a morning or an afternoon session.
Pre-registration forms for toilet-trained, typically developing children will be mailed to the local elementary and the local library, or parents may obtain one by contacting nstickles@wcesc.org or 419-354-9010, ext. 133. Parents who have questions regarding children who may have special needs can also reach out.
Surgeon general to speak at UF
FINDLAY — The 18th U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Regina Benjamin, will be speaking at University of Findlay College of Pharmacy’s Health Equity – I Can Make a Difference event Thursday at 6 p.m.
The event will help healthcare practitioners and students understand how they can provide equitable, accessible, and high-quality care to patients from diverse backgrounds.
More information is available here: https://newsroom.findlay.edu/college-of-pharmacy-to-host-the-18th-u-s-surgeon-general/
Terra State holds in-person graduation
FREMONT — Terra State Community College will celebrate the 52nd graduating class on May 7, with each academic division having its own ceremony.
Allied Health, Nursing and Science Division will be at 5 p.m., Liberal Arts and Business Division at 6:30 p.m. and Technology and Skilled Trades Division at 8 p.m. Students in transfer pathways will attend the Liberal Arts and Division ceremony, except mortuary science students, who will attend the Allied Health, Nursing and Science Division ceremony.
Students will be able to bring up to four guests, who will sit within their group and maintain social distancing from others.
Further details can be found at Terra.edu/Commencement.