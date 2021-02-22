Rhodes State Police Academy is accepting applications

LIMA — The Rhodes State College Police Academy is accepting applications for its summer full-time academy. Academy classes are scheduled to begin on April 26 and will run from 8 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday with some Saturday and Sunday sessions ending in mid-August.

Students interested in joining the academy must first pass a physical fitness test.

Email inquiries to Chad Teman at teman.c@RhodesState.edu.

Ohio Connections Academy opens enrollment

Ohio Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school serving K-12 students throughout the state, officially opened enrollment on Feb. 3 for the 2021-22 academic year.

Ohio Connections Academy is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education.

For more information, visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.

Glass City Federal Credit Union offers scholarships

Glass City Federal Credit Union is offering five scholarship awards, one in the amount of $2,500 and four in the amount of $1,000 to area students who meet the following criteria:

• The student will be attending a 2- or 4-year accredited post-secondary institution during the 2021-22 school year.

• The student is a member of Glass City Federal; or a parent, stepparent, or legal guardian is a member of Glass City.

• The student completes and submits the required application and essay by the deadline of March 31.

Interested scholarship applicants are encouraged to obtain a scholarship application at any Glass City Federal branch or online at https:www.glasscityfcu.com.

