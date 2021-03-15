Eastwood High School holds musical
PEMBERVILLE — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be staged by Eastwood High School March 12-14 and March 19-21.
Tickets are available online at www.ehsmusical.com.
Advanced manufacturing Expo Day at Owens
PERRYSBURG — The Advanced Manufacturing and Skilled Trades Expo Day at Owens Community College will allow participants the opportunity to explore the programs housed in the college’s new Dana Center, including applied engineering, CAD, electrical, HVAC, machining, mechanical/pneumatics, robotics/PLC, welding and tool and die.
Participants will receive a personal tour guide, assistance filling out an application and Owens swag.
The expo will be at the Dana Center, 30335 Oregon Road, on March 26 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
One-hour appointments are available and appointments must be made. The last appointment is at 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment or for additional information, visit owens.edu/expo.
Registration is open for NDA summer camps
TOLEDO — Notre Dame Academy’s Summer Academy is offering a $20 early bird discount on discovery and academic camps for those who sign up at www.nda.org before March 31.
In response to the pandemic, Notre Dame Academy has expanded the opportunities to tune up academic skills prior to the 2021-22 school year. Study Skills Bootcamp is for girls entering grades 6-9. Middle school girls can maintain their academic skills in 7th/8th Grade Math/Writing Tune-up and High School Placement Test Prep for girls entering eighth grade. High school classes include Health, U.S. Government, and Computer Apps. All courses are taught by NDA faculty.
There are a variety of athletic, discovery, and academic, opportunities for girls entering grades K-12 in the fall. Campers can come for a full day or part of the day.
Back by popular demand are the Safe Sitter program, 3D Printing, Pottery, Edible Experiments, Fused Glass, Art, Sew Creative, Italian Cooking, Make It Bake It Take It, Theater, Dance camps and more. The NDA Eagles, 23 time all-sports champs, will host a variety of sport camps that will include volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and rowing.
Visit nda.org to register to view a full listing of NDA Summer Academy camps.
Central Catholic holds annual scholarship fundraiser
TOLEDO — Central Catholic High School’s annual scholarship fundraiser is virtual this year. The Back to the Future Gala will take place Saturday from 8-9 p.m.
Raffle tickets to win a seven-day/six-night trip to Hawaii for two, including accommodations and airfare, are on sale now. An online auction is open for bidding.
Registration is $25 per person and gives you access to the online auction and the gala presentation. The one-hour event gives viewers an opportunity to learn more about Central Catholic, to enjoy a performance by the glee club, and to supporting the scholarship program, all while at home.
Visit www.centralcatholic.org/gala for registration for more information.