Rhodes offers online cybersecurity course
LIMA — Rhodes State College has partnered with Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the Center for Innovative Food Technology to offer a series of short courses designed to help manufacturing companies learn how to protect their operations from cyberattacks. The fully online series includes four sessions.
The self-paced program is $75 per person and includes access to the ToolingU Class for three-months. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3eInHJl.
For more information, contact Tammy Eilerman at 419-995-8351 or eilerman.t@RhodesState.edu.
Elizabeth Wayne Preschool hosts open hours
MAUMEE — Elizabeth Wayne Preschool, 310 Elizabeth St. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will be hosting a virtual open house on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Registration for this event is online at ewpreschool.org.
EWP is a private Christian preschool providing classes for 3, 4 and 5 year olds.
Parents of prospective preschoolers are invited to learn more about the program and meet teachers. EWP uses developmentally appropriate practices to help students achieve their fullest potential and prepare them for kindergarten. EWP offers hands-on educational activities that meet the needs of all learning styles. Lessons are based off the interest of students which keeps them engaged and excited about the learning process. In addition to the classroom, students participate in “specials” which include weekly art, music and bible classes.
Classes are offered Monday through Thursday with sessions in the morning, afternoon and all day. There is also an option for two days or three days for our three year old classes.
For more information or to schedule a tour after school hours or virtually, call 419-893-3383.