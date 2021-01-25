Elmwood establishes officers, committees
JERRY CITY — Officers and committees for 2021 were established at Elmwood Local Schools’ Jan. 11 board of education organizational meeting.
Ryan Lee was elected president and Kristen Endicott was elected vice president.
Lee will serve as legislative liaison; Debbie Reynolds and Melanie Davis will be student achievement liaisons; and Endicott will be the Penta Career Center representative.
Standing committees were continued, with Lee on the community center committee; Brian King on the instructional/tech committee; Davis, Reynolds and Endicott on the booster group/PTO committee; and Davis and Reynolds on the building and grounds/transportation committee.
All board members will serve on the budget/finance/audit committee.
“Let’s get these groups together and do something for the community,” Lee said.
Meetings will continue to be held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the auditeria.
Rhodes State partners to train nurse assistants
LIMA – Rhodes State College and St. Rita’s Medical Center are partnering to train additional nurse assistants virtually.
Rhodes State will offer the 30-hour online training course and St. Rita’s will provide the clinical training. This will be a self-paced class that can be completed in two weeks.
This is a free program for those who qualify. Those interested need to apply for employment to St. Rita’s at mercy.com and successfully complete the application process to be eligible for this program. Candidates will be required to commit to one year of employment at the hospital.