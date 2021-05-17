Perrysburg family creates tennis scholarship
PERRYSBURG — The Giammarco Family has created the Bounce Forward Tennis Scholarship benefiting graduating high school seniors from the Northwestern Ohio Tennis Association District who played varsity tennis and/or USTA/UTR programs. Applicants must also show that they have advanced the sport of tennis in Northwestern Ohio through leadership, education, mentorship or volunteer initiatives.
“Student-athletes who have worked hard to prepare for college deserve to be supported in reaching their dreams,” the Giammarcos said in a statement.
Scholarships will be awarded annually to one girl and one boy who meet eligibility requirements, and are selected by the advisory board. Applicants do not have to play collegiate tennis.
The scholarship is managed by the non-profit organization, Giammarco Family Bounce Forward Tennis Scholarship, Inc. (EIN 86-3461079), and funded by the Giammarcos, private donations and proceeds from Tennis Fix, LLC and local tennis events.
To learn more, visit https://tennisfix.net/giammarco-family-bounce-forward-tennis-scholarship.
The Northwestern Ohio Tennis Association district is comprised of 26 counties, including Wood.
Central Catholic offers athletic summer camps
TOLEDO — Central Catholic is offering athletic summer camps for seven different sports serving students from Pre-K through incoming ninth graders. Prices range from $20 to $50. Camps take place at the high chool June 8-July 15.
Instruction, competition and games are designed to address the age and maturity level of the camper. Each camper will be coached throughout the week by experienced staff. It is the goal that each athlete leaves camp with improved fundamentals, new friends and fond memories.
Contact Greg Dempsey at gdempsey@centralcatholic.org or call 419-255-2280 for more information.
PHS sends 4 teams to state competition
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School has four teams in the state playoffs for Esports.
The Varsity Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Varsity Rocket League, Overwatch Varsity and JV Super Smash Brothers teams all qualified.
All playoff events may be viewed via PSF TV at www.perrysburgschoolsfoundation.org, by texting PSFTV to 51555 or on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV by downloading the Boxcast App and searching for Perrysburg Schools Foundation.
Terra State honors two graduating classes
FREMONT — Terra State Community College honored the 51st and 52nd graduating classes at commencement ceremonies on May 7. To recognize graduates in person while adhering with social distancing rules, each division had a separate ceremony, with graduates allowed to invite four guests. A livestream was available.
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted provided the commencement address virtually. He encouraged students to persevere through difficult times in the future as they have during the pandemic.
“How you react to the good and the bad at times in life is not only what builds your character, but it will shape your future…the most important thing is that you learn from the mistakes you make and reflect on what you could have done better,” Husted said.