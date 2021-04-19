Owens to host 3 commencement ceremonies
PERRYSBURG — In-person commencement returns at Owens Community College with three one-hour ceremonies for spring 2021 graduates. All Class of 2020 graduates are also invited.
Graduates and guests must RSVP by May 6 to attend. The ceremonies will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
All attendees will be required to follow Owens Community College COVID-19 guidelines, including signing a waiver before admittance, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
All ceremonies will be held May 14 at the Student Health and Activities Center. Doors open for check-in one hour prior to the ceremony start time (no admittance prior).
The School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will hold commencement at 10 a.m.
The School of Business, Information and Public Service and the School of Liberal Arts will hold commencement at 1 p.m.
The School of Nursing and Health Professionals will hold commencement at 4 p.m. However, nursing graduates will participate in their traditional pinning ceremony in lieu of participating in this ceremony.
For additional information, visit www.owens.edu/commencement.
Bittersweet brings back in-person summer camp
WHITEHOUSE — For over 20 years, the Summer Enrichment Program at Bittersweet Farms has been serving adolescents with autism (ages 13-21).
In order to provide a safe and meaningful experience for participants, this year the Summer Enrichment Program will combine outdoor activities at 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Road and limited community outings to local parks. Activities will include swimming, sports and arts and crafts.
The program will take place from June 14-July 30 with a break the week of July 5.
For more information, contact Steve Mentrek at smentrek@bittersweetfarms.org to receive an application.
The Summer Enrichment Program is supported by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Since 1983, Bittersweet, Inc. has been serving adults and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders across three locations in Ohio.