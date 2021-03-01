BG chamber accepts scholarship applications
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the Bowling Green High School scholarship and collegiate scholarship.
Both scholarships will award the recipient $2,000. Application forms and all guidelines are available at www.bgchamber.net. or at the chamber offices located at 217 S. Church St.
These scholarships are open to students with an affiliation to a BG Chamber investor. This includes having a parent/guardian or grandparent who works for an investor, or if the applicant is an employee of an investor.
The collegiate scholarship will be awarded to someone attending BGSU or Owens Community College and the high school scholarship will be awarded to someone who will be attending BGSU. Refer to the application on the chamber website for further criteria requirements.
Email scholarship applications to chamber@bgchamber.net by 5 p.m. on March 26. No late applications will be considered.
Scholarships for women available
The Zonta Club of Bowling Green, dedicated to improving the status of women, will provide scholarships to women age 25 years and older. The maximum scholarship will be $2,000.
The award recipient must: be a resident of Wood County, have financial need, have earned a high school diploma or GED and be eligible to enroll or already be enrolled in a post-secondary program of study. Such a program of study may include, but is not limited to, the following:
· Four-year university or college · graduate school
· Two-year college · technical training
The award will be sent directly to the school upon evidence of matriculation or enrollment. The award is for tuition, books, and/or school supplies.
How to apply:
Obtain scholarship application packet. Available at: Zonta website at www.bgzonta.org
Submit application and two signed recommendation forms submitted by email or postmarked March 31. Submit application by mailing items to Zonta Club of Bowling Green, Attention Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 745, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402; emailing forms to BGZonta@gmail.com. (Note that recommendation forms can still be mailed since these are in a sealed envelope or the person making the recommendation may e-mail their recommendation to this address)
The Zonta Club of Bowling Green is part of a larger, international organization known as Zonta International. Founded in 1919, Zonta International is a global service organization of executives in business and the professions working together, across political and social boundaries, to advance the status of women worldwide. Zonta International members volunteer their time, talents, and money to local and international service programs, as well as scholarship and award programs aimed at furthering women’s education, leadership, and youth development. The Bowling Green Club was chartered in 1999.
The Big Read Exhibition opens at Owens
The Big Read is an annual book read among students, faculty and staff intending to bring awareness of different perspectives through books and accompanying activities on campus and the surrounding community.
The Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery has created an exhibition based on the Big Read book “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth,” written by Sarah Smarsh. The memoir focuses on her turbulent childhood in Kansas in the 1980s and 1990s and on the class divide in our country and the myths about people thought to be less because they earn less.
The exhibit creates a visual learning experience that addresses the issue of poverty in Northwest Ohio. Poverty appears in many different forms.
The art gallery will be by appointment only and every exhibition will be available to view online.
The exhibit is in the Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery, 7270 Biniker Road, Perrysburg, and in the Findlay campus library, 3200 Bright Road.
It will be open until April 2.
Additional information can be found at www.owens.edu/fpa/cfpa/terhune/.