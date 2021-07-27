You won’t need a cup of coffee to dunk this biscotti in — the biscuit is soft enough to eat all on its own.
Alaina Brubaker uses her uncle’s biscotti recipe, which creates a soft cookie-like biscuit.
Biscotti are traditional Italian pastries and are usually dry and crisp, so they are ideal for dipping in hot coffee or tea.
She suggested eating the biscotti with a glass of milk.
Brubaker said she cooks and bakes a lot in her rural Bowling Green home, where she lives with her parents.
Her dessert specialty is this biscotti.
Brubaker said she doesn’t like a hard cookie, so she doesn’t bake the biscotti as long. Biscotti are usually baked twice, which gives them their dry, crunchy texture.
Brubaker said she prefers baking, although her family loves her ziti.
“To me it’s more relaxing. When I’m done baking, it seems more like a treat. When I’m done cooking, it’s more like a meal. But baking feels more like a special occasion,” she said. “My family is a very big food family … a lot of our socialization is centered around food.”
The family likes to make a recipe they see on television, especially from the 2014 movie “Chef,” which focuses on authentic Cuban cuisine. It created a spin-off show on Netflix titled “The Chef Show.”
“We see a recipe in a movie or TV show, and we say we want to try that, so we do,” Brubaker said.
They also will find a recipe online, and if they don’t like it, they will tweak it.
“We’ve been using the internet a lot more to find recipes, then building our own recipe based on what we find.”
She said sometimes they combine recipes.
“It’s a lot of experimenting.”
Brubaker said she learned to bake from her mom, Laura, making Christmas cookies.
Her mom would always give the children little tasks to do, she said. She introduced them to cooking in small bits, and eventually they were able to cook on our own.
Brubaker said the recipe came from her Uncle Don, hence its name, “Uncle Don’s Biscotti.”
She said she doesn’t know where he got it and while he doesn’t bake a lot, when he does step into the kitchen it’s always good.
She’s had this biscotti recipe for perhaps 10 years and recalls Uncle Don making it when she was around 12.
“It’s good. It’s one of our favorites,” said sister Marissa of the biscotti. “Alaina doesn’t make a bad dessert.”
“Her biscotti is the best thing I’ve ever had,” said Marissa’s boyfriend Parker Kern.
It was his dad, Kirk, who suggested Brubaker’s biscotti as a cook’s corner feature.
Brubaker uses many of her mom’s recipes and has thought about making a binder of her favorites and taking it with her when she moves out.
She is a 2018 Bowling Green High School graduate and just earned her bachelor of arts degree in communication from Bowling Green State University. She will take her degree in relational communication and work toward a master’s degree in English.
She plans to focus on getting a job editing fictional novels.