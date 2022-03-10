Kyle Brackenbury is the March 2022 Student of the Month, selected by Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School.
Brackenbury is a senior and will graduate on May 29. He is the son of Timothy and Karen Brackenbury.
His school honors and activities include membership in the National Honors Society and the French National Honors Society. Brackenbury is a student leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at BGHS. At BGHS, Brackenbury participates in cross county where he served as captain this year and has ran track for three seasons.
Brackenbury also participates in gymnastics for the past 12 years and has achieved All-American status through USA Gymnastics. He has taken many honors and AP courses at BGHS and currently has a 4.29 GPA.
Outside of school, Brackenbury has worked at Dunkin Donuts and as a gymnastics coach at Toledo Turners Gymnastics. He also participates in youth group and young life basketball. After high school,
Brackenbury plans to attend BGSU and study exercise science with a specialization in sports medicine to pursue athletic training.