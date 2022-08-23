The Boy Scouts annual half marathon and 5k run and Rally BG on Main are taking to the streets on Saturday.
The Boy Scout run will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Wood County Fairgrounds. The route will be as follows:
The Boy Scout run will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Wood County Fairgrounds. The route will be as follows:
· West on Poe Road
· North on Haskins Road
· East on W. Newton Road.
· South on Fairview Avenue.
· East on Poe Road.
· South on Main Street through downtown.
· West on Sand Ridge Road.
· South on the Slippery Elm Trail
· West on Gypsy Lane Road.
· West on Sand Ridge Road.
· North on WintergaRoaden Road.
· West into the Stone Ridge subdivision via Pine Valley Drive.
· North on Mitchell Road.
· East on Conneaut Avenue.
· North on Fairview Avenue.
· West on Poe Road.
· North on Village Drive through the Village subdivision
· North on Brim Road exiting into the fairgrounds
While runners are present on each road, traffic will be affected and traffic patterns may be altered.
Main Street, from Oak to Washington streets, will remain closed for Rally BG on Main occurring later in the day. Details about this event may be found on www.bgohio.org.https://www.bgsu.edu/events/rally-bg.html.
The free rally will be held from noon-9 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, storytime, basketball tournament and a zipline.