Bowling Green FFA started off the year off strong and carried that through the spring.
Early April brought many CDE opportunities for members. Emma Walker participated in the state Vet Science competition where she had to identify different breeds and diseases as well as evaluate related practicums.
Nathan Harris, Brian Tussing, and Zach Bechstein took part in the state level Outdoor Power Equipment competition where they had to identify small engine tools and parts as well as virtually troubleshoot various mechanical problems.
Zach Bechstein participated in the Ag Mechanic Skills CDE at the state level where he had to present his skills in electrical, welding, and hydraulics.
At the end of April, BG FFA celebrated the state convention. This year’s convention was held virtually, but Bowling Green FFA was able to have a watch party during the convention to celebrate all of the hard work its members have put in over the last year.
Members Erica Dauterman and Gretchan Germann were recognized for their achievement of their State Degree. BG FFA was recognized as a Top 10 Chapter in the state, including Top 10 in the divisions of Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture.
On May 1, the BG FFA Chapter when they held a BBQ Pork Bash in order to raise money for senior scholarships. With the help of Devin Dauterman, who shopped, prepared and cooked the pork for the event, BG FFA raised $2,800 for senior scholarships. The Sweet Stop and Sundae Station donated parts of the meal which allowed for all proceeds of the event to benefit members of the Class of 2021.
In the middle of May the old and new officer teams hosted a pancake breakfast to thank teachers and staff for this past year. The officers served pancakes, sausages and eggs throughout the school day for the FFA members as well.
At the end of May, BG FFA members ran the children’s tent at the Bowling Green Farmers Market. Members led activities such as making a seed necklace and making butter.