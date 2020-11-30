The Bowling Green FFA chapter has been recognized in the 2020 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization at the Virtual 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct 27-29.
The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.
“Feeding some 9 billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned though the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”
Also, at the Virtual 2020 National FFA Convention, BG FFA members Gus Eschedor and Austin Fiebelkorn were awarded their American FFA Degrees. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree a FFA member can achieve and over 4,136 American FFA Degrees were awarded this year at the National FFA Convention. That number represents less than half of one percent of all FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors.
Eschedor is the son of Scott and Bethany Eschedor. His SAE included raising and showing dairy beef feeders and job placement at Jim Palmer Excavating. Gus served as Chapter President. He participated in the Soils and Food Science CDEs. He attends the University of Toledo and is majoring in civil engineering with a minor in business.
Fiebelkorn is the son of Doug and Susan Fiebelkorn. His SAE included managing a 10-acre crop of corn and soybeans. Austin participated in the Food Science and Ag Engineering CDEs. He attends the University of Toledo and is majoring in business management.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.