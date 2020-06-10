The Bowling Green FFA hosted its 89th Annual FFA Banquet virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Proficiency awards are given to those in-school FFA members who excel in their SAE projects. They must log their hours and keep accurate records of the work performed. Honorees received a certificate and a national FFA foundation medal for their jacket.
Brian and Stacie Anderson sponsor the proficiency award for Beef Production. This year the award winners were Konnaly Kale and Jacob DeSmith. Kale raises breeding cattle and market steers that she shows at the Wood County Fair. DeSmith has a miniature hereford breeding SAE project.
The Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District sponsors the award in the area of Environmental/Natural Resources Management. This year the award winner was Garrett Germann. He is a lifeguard at the City Pool and has installed a memory garden at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
In the area of Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance, the winner was Sam Eiben. Hehas a job placement SAE at Centaur Tool and Die.
In the area of Dairy Production, the winner was Erica Dauterman. She has raised and showed dairy beef feeder at the Wood County Fair.
In the area of Diversified Agricultural Production, the winner was Nathan Harris. He works at Bostdorff family farms feeding and caring for cows as well as planting and harvesting crops.
In the area of Diversified Livestock Production, the winner was Morgan Schick. She raises market hogs and a variety of poultry to exhibit at the Wood County Fair.
In the area of Landscape Management, the winner was Arika Adams. She re-landscaped her yard by transplanting plants, fertilizing, mulching and planting new plants.
In the area of Poultry Production, the winners were Lynette Bechstein and Austin Smith. Bechstein raises 100 broilers each year to exhibit at the Wood County Fair as well as processes them for meat that she then sells. Smith raises Rosecomb Bantams.
In the area of Small Animal Production and Care, the winner was Kameron Borner. Borner breeds and raises market and show rabbits.
In the area of Swine Production, the winner was Chloe Lamb. Chloe is raising and exhibiting six market hogs for the Wood County Fair.
And in the area of Vegetable Production, the winner was Cassidy Vestal. She raised and harvested a vegetable garden.
Chapter awards are given to those who excel in the area in which each award is given.
The Star Greenhand Award is given to a first year member who has shown much interest and enthusiasm in the chapter, participating and excelling in chapter activities. This year the recipients are Madison Carrillo and Eddie Eschedor.
The Spirit of FFA Awards are presented to freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors who have shown spirit and enthusiasm in the chapter. These awards are sponsored by Dr. John Hartman.
This year’s freshmen recipients are Emma Ferguson, Lindsay Eisel and Bennett Staneart.
The sophomore recipients are Arika Adams, Nathan Harris, Kennedi Hendricks and Emma Walker.
The Junior BG FFA Spirit Awards go to Lynette Bechstein, Faith Evans, Carysa Johnson and Morgan Schick.
The Senior Spirit Awards go to four individuals this year Quinn Beeker, MiKayla Henninger, Garrett Germann and Kylee Dougals.
The 110% award is given to a senior member or members who have gone above and beyond to ensure the success of the FFA Chapter. This award is sponsored by Ag Credit. This year’s recipients are Jamie Ankney and Konnaly Kale.
The Star Chapter Farmer award is given to an outstanding member who has excelled in production agriculture as well as meets and exceeds all the expectations of an excellent FFA member. This year’s recipient is Marcus VanVorhis.
The Star Accounting Award is presented each year to an individual that maintains the most complete, accurate and detailed records. This year’s recipients were Erica Dauterman and Hayden Belleville.
The Star in Ag Placement Award recipient was Cody Child.
The Outstanding Senior Excellence award was presented to a senior who exemplifies all of the characteristics of a quality FFA member including an outstanding record of participation in FFA activities, excellent scholarship and excels in their SAE projects. This year the award went to Cassidy Vestal.
The Gold Scholarship recipients were Garrett Germann, Sam Eiben and Cassidy Vestal. The Silver Scholarship recipients were Mya Curry and Kylee Douglas.
The newly elected 2020-21 Bowling Green FFA Officer Team:
President-Erica Dauterman
Vice President-Carysa Johnson
Secretary-Faith Evans
Treasurer-Arika Adams
Reporter-Hayden Belleville
Sentinel-Zach Crawford
Student Adviser-Marcus VanVorhis
Bowling Green FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.