Bowling Green City Schools is not just for city residents.
And the “city” in the name soon may be gone.
Superintendent Francis Scruci addressed the name change after referring to the results of the Aug. 4 special election in which four rural townships voted to leave the district.
“Bowling Green City Schools is made up of rural as well as city,” he said at Tuesday’s board of education meeting, “so I don’t think that going by the name Bowling Green City Schools is an accurate depiction of our community.”
He believes it was changed to Bowling Green Area Schools during former Superintendent Hugh Caumartin’s term in office. Then for some reason it reverted back to city schools.
He said he is fine with Bowling Green Schools but wants to hear other suggestions that are more inclusive of the entire district.
“The time seems right,” he said.
One of the complaints of petition supporters is that the district board hasn’t listened to the agricultural community.
“This is an opportunity for us to really reflect and say maybe we haven’t,” Scruci said.
He wants to develop a committee of rural representatives plus those from business and industry as well as the university to get feedback on how decisions made by the board impact the entire district.
“We are more than just a school district. There are a lot of entities that have not had a voice to share their perspectives and their concerns,” Scruci said.
He is considering two to three individuals from each entity to meet at least quarterly to discuss issues that may be addressed by the school board.
“This seemed like a really good opportunity right now to put something like that together,” he said,
“Certainly I’m going to be reaching out and trying to put a list together of ideas.”
He will be looking beyond the normal go-to people who are “in the choir” to get a good view of what is happening in the community.
Board President Ginny Stewart mentioned the ballot results, which were certified Tuesday.
The Wood County Board of Elections approved nine provisional ballots, all from Liberty and Milton townships. All were opposed to their respective transfer the and did not affect the outcome of those townships.
Four ballots were ineligible after it was determined they didn’t live within the designated boundaries.
Stewart thanked those individuals who worked within their respective townships to defeat the ballot issues and keeping students part of the Bobcat family.
“This is a testament to how one voice and one’s vote can make a difference,” she said.
Later, Scruci also expressed frustration at the silence from the state on guidance for athletics.
“There is not going to be any guidance or directive that you can have sports or you can’t have sports,” he said.
The belief was Gov. Mike DeWine would address fall sports at his press conference Tuesday. He did not do so.
Scruci said participation in athletics comes down to the parents’ decision, as it is a privilege not a right.
While the state is allowing districts to delay fall sports until spring, he said, the first Bobcat football scrimmage is set for this Friday.
Confusion remains on the number of fans that will be allowed into the stands.
In the end, the responsibility falls on the parents to have their children adhere to protocols.
The board also may refinance $10,600,000 in bonds at a lower interest rate.
District financial adviser David Conley explained $27,500,000 in bonds were sold in 2007 to finance construction of the Performing Arts Center and make improvements to the middle school after passage of a bond levy. The balance is now $20,600,000.
The first call date on $10,540,000 of the bonds refinanced in 2015 is in 2025.
This amount currently has an interest rate of 4.72% and could be refinanced at 2.20%.
“It’s a pretty significant difference in interest rates,” he said.
Savings could total around $600,000, he added.
The board passed a resolution giving Treasurer Cathy Schuller authority to prepare the bonds for sale. No expenses would be incurred until the board decides to go ahead with refinancing.
“It does not obligate the board to proceed … there’s no real hurry,” Conley said.