When Anastasiia Kryzhanivska wants a feeling of home, she doesn’t fly to see her family in the Ukraine. Rather, she whips up a batch of Borscht.
Kryzhanivska is an assistant teaching professor and English for Speakers of Other Languages specialist in the English Department at Bowling Green State University. She has lived in the United States since 2014.
She said she makes the soup quite often, at least once a month. Both she and husband Andrew like soup.
“We both have a collection of soup recipes at home. When the time comes, we cook that one.”
Borscht, a soup made with beets, is a standard recipe in Ukraine. Kryzhanivska usually makes it vegetarian but if she cooks for her husband, she adds meat. When she is cooking just for herself, she adds beans, which Andrew does not like.
“It’s such a flexible recipe. You basically throw in all the vegetables that you have in your fridge, and you add beets.”
The recipe does not call for a specific bean.
“Any kind of beans would work,” Kryzhanivska, adding that the beans do not need to be rinsed. “It really is so easy, just throw it in.”
She’s been making the soup the six years she’s been in the U.S. but back at home, in Ukraine, she cooked it quite a lot.
“This is probably the first thing I cooked in my life because it’s so easy. You chop everything, you throw it in the water, and it’s done.”
The traditional recipe has meat. Kryzhanivska said that in Ukraine there are not a lot of vegetarians and people don’t necessarily know what that means.
The soup is good with any kind of meat, but chicken is the easiest, she said.
Any variety of cabbage also works, but Kryzhanivska prefers red cabbage because it’s crunchier and adds more color to the soup. Bell peppers also are an option.
Everyone in Ukraine cooks this kind of soup, she said, and she doesn’t need a cookbook to make it.
When suggested that Borscht may be an acquired taste, Kryzhanivska was quick to defend the dish.
“Every time I cook, I sometimes invite people over and so far, I haven’t had anyone say that this is horrible,” she said.
To get it past picky eaters, she said just tell them it’s tomato, because it’s red, she said.
She also said there are a lot of salads in Ukraine — many with beets, which she said are very healthy.
Not everything back home is healthy, she said. They love to put sour cream on beets. Also, the country’s dumplings, cakes and chocolate, which are difficult to import, are delicious, Kryzhanivska said.
“There is a whole holiday devoted to pancakes in Ukraine, right after Lent, so we spend the whole week eating pancakes. We put sour cream on those, too.”
She bakes and cooks, but said she needs to be in the mood to bake.
“Baking is more for the soul. Cooking is more of a necessity. If you don’t cook, you don’t eat. If you don’t bake, you’re fine.”
Kryzhanivska came to the U.S. as a college exchange student in 2011 at the University of Arkansas, then came back in 2014 to earn her master’s degree in applied linguistics at Ohio University. She’s been teaching ESOL at BGSU since 2016.
She said she teaches English to speakers of other languages who do not have any problems speaking English, but she supports them to be more effective in their studies, speaking and writing.
“I know what it feels like to be an ESOL student,” Kryzhanivska said.
Learning English depends on what your first language is, she said.
“There is no one language that would be easy or difficult for everybody.”
For English speakers, the easiest languages to learn are Swedish and Norwegian because there are a lot of words that overlap in vocabulary and grammar.
The most difficult would be Asian, Russian or Arabic because the tonal systems and writing systems differ, Kryzhanivska said.
“All languages are incredibly complex. Some rules that exist in English don’t exist elsewhere, but English is not the hardest language to learn in the world.”
She and Andrew met in Ukraine and he works from Bowling Green with information technology outside the U.S.
Kryzhanivska said she is happy in Bowling Green.
“I do what I want to do. I am in a place that I like. I think this is a good place to be for now.”
She has family in the Ukraine. Plans to take an annual trip this summer were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.