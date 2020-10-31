PERRYSBURG — Join Valeria Grinberg Pla for a discussion of “Tell Me How It Ends” by Valeria Luiselli on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. Copies of the book are available on the Overdrive and Hoopla platforms accessible at waylibrary.info.
Pla is a literary, cultural, and film critic from Buenos Aires, Argentina. She has been a professor of Spanish, Latin American literature, and cultural studies at Bowling Green State University since 2006.
The discussion will take place on Zoom and the link will be sent out at least 12 hours before the program begins. Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext 119.