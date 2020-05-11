PERRYSBURG — The exterior book drops at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., are now open. Library materials may be returned at any time, however, nothing will be due until after the library re-opens.
New virtual programming is being added regularly to the library’s website. To see what’s new, visit “From Stay-at-Home to Way-at-Home” at waylibrary.info.
To get in touch with a librarian, call 419-874-3135 and leave a voicemail, or use the “Ask-A-Librarian” feature on the website at waylibrary.info. You may also send a message via Facebook Messenger.