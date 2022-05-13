PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library is one of 25 libraries nationwide selected to participate in Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement.
On May 23 at 7 p.m., Way welcomes Kristen Geaman, associate lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, for a book discussion on “The Once and Future Witches.” Books are available at the library for checkout.
Geaman is a native of Findlay, who completed her undergraduate work at the University of Delaware and her graduate work at the University of Southern California. Her research focuses on infertility in late medieval England, especially how couples coped with their childlessness after spiritual and medical remedies failed. She has published in English Historical Review and Social History of Medicine and is currently finishing a biography of Anne of Bohemia, Queen of England. She also regularly teaches a course at UT on witchcraft and magic in medieval and early modern Europe.
Admission is free and open to the public.
LTAI: Women’s Suffrage is a humanities discussion project from the American Library Association supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities.