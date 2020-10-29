FREMONT – The next Presidential History Book Club meeting will discuss a book about President John F. Kennedy and feature a Bowling Green State University professor as the guest speaker.
The club will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums’ auditorium and online through Go To Meeting, an online meeting app.
Hayes Presidential is closed on Wednesdays, but the book club leader will give book club participants access to the building for this event.
To join virtually, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/721742869. The access code is 721-742-869.
The club will discuss “An Unfinished Life” by Robert Dalleck. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Greene, associate professor of history at BGSU, will speak and discuss the book with the club. Participants can bring their lunch.
Greene teaches courses on 20th century America, foreign relations and military history. He is the author of “Eisenhower, Science Advice, and the Nuclear Test Ban Debate 1945-1963” and numerous articles and book reviews on a range of topics related to America’s interactions with the world.
His current research explores the intersections of culture and foreign relations, examining how American culture and American communities abroad have influenced international attitudes about the United States, its citizens and its policies. He has previously taught history at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
Greene has a Ph.D. from Stanford University.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.