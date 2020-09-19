The new children’s book “The Four Ever Friends,” written by former local teacher and administrator Darlene DeCrane, will encourage children to use their imaginations to maintain friendships while still feeling safe in a world COVID has changed.
The book was inspired by a conversation DeCrane had with her granddaughter Addie at the end of June. DeCrane said her granddaughter described how she and three of her friends, with the help of their creative moms, devised ways in which they could socialize safely.
The author said that was all the spark she needed to begin realizing her 40-year-old dream to write a children’s book.
“The Four Ever Friends” introduces the reader to four fictional 9-year-old girls, who after weeks of staying home and quarantining during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, finally get to play together.
Their moms agree, knowing they need more socialization, but it’s up to characters Gracie, Lexie, Morgan and Sophie to follow the rules and guidelines for social distancing.
Along the way, DeCrane said the girls form a special bond forged by their unique personalities and the humorous adventures they share.
DeCrane said that the book she has crafted offers the opportunity to help kids understand what to do as they play together, deal with emergencies, and continue to feel that the world is still a safe place. She also thinks it will be a valuable resource for teachers, parents and grandparents.
DeCrane said while one character is loosely based on her granddaughter, she also found other material for the book by updating stories of her past students and their experiences to illustrate current life situations. An example is of a former student who was taken to the doctor but updated as a visit to urgent care with material about dealing with COVID-19 protections.
An added special detail is that their grandson Collin Snyder illustrated the book. DeCrane said it was a great experience collaborating with him.
“He’s not really an artist, he’s more interested in sports,” she said.
But she said as a youngster he was always drawing.
“When he heard I was writing the book, he offered to do the drawings,” DeCrane said.
She said she asked him to read the book first, then discuss the message in each chapter. The result are the nine sketches, one each for nine of the 10 chapters.
The book is targeted for ages 6 to 10. Both an eBook and paperback version became available on Aug. 24 at Amazon.com. The book can be found by searching for Darlene DeCrane.
The book also has a sample chapter from her second book in the series. The second book, entitled “The Four Ever Friends Tiny House Vacation” is expected to be released around Thanksgiving.
DeCrane said releasing a book during these times is difficult because there are few open bookstores. As a result, they are relying on word of mouth to get the news out about the book. They are also using social media, emails and press releases.
All proceeds from the sale of the book are to be donated. For example, they are providing copies of the book to their daughters, who plan to sell the books with proceeds donated to their schools. Their garden club at their Sunset Beach, North Carolina, home is also looking at using the book as a fundraiser for their scholarship fund.
DeCrane and her husband had lived in Bowling Green for 35 years before relocating in North Carolina after retirement.
She was a teacher and principal for Bowling Green City Schools. She taught at Ridge and Kenwood elementaries and was principal at South Main and Kenwood. She spent the last six years of her career as a principal of the new Waterville Elementary School.
While a Bowling Green teacher, she was a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar and a Jennings Exchange instructor in conjunction with Bowing Green State University.
She was also Bowling Green’s Teacher of the Year in 1988.
She and her husband, Gregg, a former administrator at BGSU, came back to Bowling Green last week.
Their first stop was in Nashville to see the author’s inspiration, granddaughter Addie and meet her three friends. They will then swung up to Ohio to watch their illustrator grandson, Collin, play soccer for Anthony Wayne High School.