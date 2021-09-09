Bowling Green High School’s homecoming will be a bonfire, instead of a dance, the principal announced this morning in an email to parents.
The homecoming dance planned for Oct. 9 will not be taking place as a traditional dance, Dan Black said. Instead, our StuCrew will hold an outdoor bonfire at school with food and entertainment.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be having a traditional homecoming dance, I am confident that we will have a fun, outdoor alternative. We will still be recognizing a homecoming court, king and queen, and rose court as we have done in the past,” Black said.