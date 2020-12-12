WESTON — In his 21 years as pastor at Sonlight Church, there have been thousands of sermons, but there’s one Sunday that stands out for Chris Boggs: Easter 2013.
The congregation, after a huge capital campaign, was finally coming together to celebrate in their new church on Sand Ridge Road and Ohio 235.
“That was really special. A lot of people and the building wasn’t really finished. We didn’t have carpet on the floors and it was like an echo chamber,” Boggs said.
He and his wife Glenda, who are retiring, talked about their years at Sonlight, from the lean beginnings to the major building project.
Sonlight isn’t just a big building used for services and youth programs. It’s a facility that was built with no debt — with contributions from community members, parishioners and a man with a Jaguar.
When they came to Weston and their little church, there weren’t initial intentions to build new.
They remodeled the little brick church and gave it a splendid white paint job, but they knew it wasn’t enough for what the church needed. Accessibility was an issue; there were 15 steps up from the parking lot to the sanctuary and the men’s room was located on the second floor.
A ramp would have had to wrap halfway around the building, Boggs said.
“Eventually we felt like we had to do something and we were really big that it would be totally handicap accessible. And debt free. That became our mantra,” he said.
It wasn’t easy.
They broke ground in 2012 and got the shell of the building up with a roof by winter. But with no money immediately available, it sat.
“It was a very discouraging time. A lot of our people said, ‘we need to borrow money. We can’t do this,’” Boggs recalled.
A few months went by and Boggs was still down. He remembered returning from a visit with his son in Illinois after Father’s Day.
“I preached that Sunday and that afternoon friends came over, and one of them handed me the keys to a 1998 Jaguar XK8 convertible. He said, ‘God told me to give you this.’”
Boggs drove it that summer.
“I don’t want to be hyper-spiritual, but God’s speaking to me that He’s got this. If he can stick a Jaguar —which has always been my dream car — give me this car, we can do this debt free,” Boggs said.
A farmer down the road saw they were building a community center and contributed. A woman at the church started collecting scrap metal that was sold. Another man who saw the debt-free sign in front of Sonlight, donated firewood, which they began selling.
“We did that for about five winters. We raised over $30,000 in scrap,” he said.
And he sold the Jaguar.
A friend who had been badgering him to sell got the car, in exchange for contributing to the church building fund.
Boggs estimated that the initial Sonlight building cost $570,000; this last wing for children’s education cost $270,000.
The decision to retire was difficult, the couple said.
“We prayed about it,” Chris said. “In order to go to the next level, with younger families, we felt like it was time for younger leadership.”
They are settling in Troy, to be close to family; they have three children and six grandchildren. They’ll be leaving behind their daughter, who works in the admissions office of Bowling Green State University.
Chris is from Dayton and Glenda hails from Middletown. They raised their kids in Preble County. While raising their young family, the couple were missionaries in the Philippines for five years.
“So our kids have been all over,” Chris said.
Twenty-one years ago, they said they got the call to serve in a much different capacity: the tiny rural village of Weston.
“We had affiliated with the Assembly of God churches and we told them we’d like to be in full-time ministry,” Chris said, adding that the religion is Pentecostal and focused on missions. “This little church popped up and, honestly, there was just a handful of people there.
“We had so few people coming to church, that she’d drive a car, I’d drive a car, our son would drive a car, just to give the illusion that people were attending.”
The ruse worked and slowly people began to come.
To make ends meet, Chris worked as a bus driver for Otsego Local Schools and Glenda worked in the cafeteria at Weston Elementary. She ended her work career as middle school librarian.
“We had to make it work. I’m telling you those early days — oh, it was tough,” Boggs said.
They prayed. A lot.
“We felt the peace of God about coming and we just toughed it out,” Boggs said. “We just stayed.
“Finally people started taking us serious. God blessed us with a wonderful congregation.”
That handful of parishioners has grown to over 100 families at Sonlight, pre-COVID.
“They just give. The pandemic has not hurt our church financially in the least,” Boggs said. “Actually, it’s increased — our giving has increased. It’s a whole different mindset now. People think ‘we can do this.’ And we can do it.”