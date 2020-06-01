Seniors from Bowling Green High School wave while passing a large group of onlookers near the Wooster Green along Wooster Street Sunday afternoon. Students paraded down Haskins Road, Wooster Street and Main Street, then back to the high school before receiving their high school diplomas.
featured
Bobcats on parade
